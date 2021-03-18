BlackRock Inc. Invests $34.98 Million in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,377,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,977,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.66% of MultiPlan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLN opened at $6.23 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

