BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.34% of American National Group worth $34,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $108.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

