BlackRock Inc. Purchases 131,776 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,736 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $959.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.67 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

