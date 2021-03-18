BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,489,632 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.78% of SmileDirectClub worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

