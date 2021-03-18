BlackRock Inc. Purchases 204,047 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.04% of Scorpio Tankers worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $715,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.