BlackRock Inc. Purchases 25,302 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.94% of First Community Bankshares worth $34,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

FCBC stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $523.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCBC. TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

