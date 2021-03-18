BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.01% of OneSpaWorld worth $34,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.