BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.74% of SeaSpine worth $32,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SPNE stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $528.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

