BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.04% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $36,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
iTeos Therapeutics Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.
