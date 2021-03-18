BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.63% of JFrog worth $35,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $685,849,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,284,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $14,814,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,469,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last 90 days.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

