BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.66% of Precision BioSciences worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $605.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,368,063.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,778 shares of company stock worth $823,707 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

