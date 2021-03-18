BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,151 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.07% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% during the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $927.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

