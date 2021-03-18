BlackRock Inc. Sells 308,500 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vertex worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Vertex by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,634,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

