BlackRock Inc. Sells 346,614 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,397,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.89% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $31,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $543.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

