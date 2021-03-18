BlackRock Inc. Sells 918,690 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,690 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $33,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

