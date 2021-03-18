BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 890,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,781,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.52% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $2,590,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,451,000.

NYSE:MAX opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

