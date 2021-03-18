BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $35,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 172,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 138,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.28 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.