BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,401 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSE BBN opened at $23.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

