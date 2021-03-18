BLink Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $306,301.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,966,808 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars.

