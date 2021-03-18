Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Up 34% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $29,438.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

