Blocknet Price Hits $3.54 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $68,229.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00005938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006414 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,568,770 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.