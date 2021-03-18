Blockpass One Day Volume Tops $4,102.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $4,102.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00626585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.