Blockport (BPT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.00631581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog

Buying and Selling Blockport

