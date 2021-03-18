BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $782,314.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.