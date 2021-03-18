Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Tops $138.82 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.82 million and $337,376.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00006325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00133477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00638400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.