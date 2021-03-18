bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Position Trimmed by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,770 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bluebird bio worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in bluebird bio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

