Bluzelle Market Cap Hits $113.43 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $113.43 million and $74.09 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024952 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034137 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,823,111 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.