BMO Capital Markets Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $52.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
STLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.
STLD opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
