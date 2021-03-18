BMO Capital Markets Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $52.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.