BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:ET traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.88. 3,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$16.10.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

