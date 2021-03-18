BNP Paribas Downgrades Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to Neutral

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TELDF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

