BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

