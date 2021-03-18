Bob’s Repair Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,841.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $498,516.14 and $7,841.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

