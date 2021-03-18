BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as high as $98.58 and last traded at $98.38, with a volume of 2746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.61.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Truist raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

