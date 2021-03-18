Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDNNY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

