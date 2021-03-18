BOMB Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 156.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $227,333.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00004947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 286.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.28 or 1.00032940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00078440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003128 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,191 coins and its circulating supply is 911,403 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

