Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,750,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $2,296,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

