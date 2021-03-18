Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Booking worth $291,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $52.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,409.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,876. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,010.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

