BOOM (BOOM) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $8,084.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,143,031 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,299 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

