BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 260.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,708 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

