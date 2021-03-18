Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.
Boston Properties has increased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BXP traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $105.69. 973,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
