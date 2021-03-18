Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.23. 1,159,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,591,965. The company has a market capitalization of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

