Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Intuit makes up 3.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuit by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.20. 46,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.