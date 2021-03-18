Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.44. 574,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $137.85 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

