Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $606,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 124.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,052,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $210.60. 190,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.49.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

