Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.25. 136,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

