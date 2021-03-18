Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $283.27. 618,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

