Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.51 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $264.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.46. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.16.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

