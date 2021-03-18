Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000. PayPal comprises 3.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 32.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 234,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 33.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.19. 286,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

