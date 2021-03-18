Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $9.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.33. 39,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,924. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

