Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,955 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 170,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of PANW traded down $12.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.94. 31,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

